Friday prayers offered at Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi

The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi witnessed its first Friday prayers at the premises since ‘Shivling’ was claimed to have been found during a court-ordered survey.

In its appeal to allow Muslims to offer prayers, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee, in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy, had appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers today.

One of the devotees who arrived there confirmed that the prayers concluded peacefully.

People gathered for namaz at the Gyanvapi Mosque premises at 1.30 pm and performed it without ‘wazu’.

The Fridays prayers were observed after the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi, on Tuesday, to ensure the protection of the area (where claimed ‘Shivling’ was found) inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances” at the premises.

The top court is scheduled to hear the proceedings related to Gyanvapi at 3 PM today as the advocate appearing for the Hindu side informed the apex court that the senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain was unwell and thus had requested the court to hear it today.