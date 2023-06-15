CM Yogi promises Rajpath-like roads to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented ambitious development plans for Ayodhya with ongoing projects worth a staggering Rs 32,000 crore. He said no other city in the country could match the scale of development initiatives undertaken in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath said the aim of the development initiatives was to transform Ayodhya into one of the most beautiful cities of the world

He said one of the key milestones is the installation of Ramlala, the idol of Lord Ram, in his own temple after a wait of 500 years. This historic event scheduled for January will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enhancing Ayodhya’s significance on a global scale.

In addition, the government has also announced plans to develop Ayodhya as a major tourist destination, with the construction of a grand Ram Temple and other infrastructural developments. The main railway station is undergoing extensive development, while railway projects in Surya Kund and Bharatkund are set to commence soon.

Ayodhya is also planned to get its very own international airport, expected to be completed within this year. This is expected to boost the local economy and create employment opportunities for the people of Ayodhya, he said.

“Ayodhya holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people, and even for those who were not fortunate enough to be born here desire for the opportunity. The people have a strong sense of Lord Ram’s presence in their lives, and the construction of the temple will be a manifestation of their devotion and belief,” he added.

Speaking at a public meeting organised at Yogiraj Bharat ji’s Taposthali Nandigram, Bharatkund on Thursday to mark the completion of nine years of Modi Government, he extended his wishes for the continued success of his tenure and hoped that India would continue to benefit from his guidance and leadership.

He expressed his aspiration to transform Ayodhya into a city that every major city aspires to connect with. He set a target of lighting 21 lakh lamps during the upcoming Deepotsav and called on every household of Ayodhya to light lamps, in addition to the ghats, math-temples, Suryakund, and Bharat Kund.