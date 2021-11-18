Cases of scrub typhus found in Uttar Pradesh

After the Zika virus, a case of scrub typhus has been found in the Hasanganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) nodal officer, Dr. V.K. Gupta confirmed the scrub typhus case and said that the patient is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

“A health department team visited the pocket from where the patient hails on Wednesday. Distribution of medicines, besides fogging exercise, will be conducted there on Thursday.”

The patient, a resident of Gazaffar Nagar of Hasanganj, complained of fever followed by headache since the past few days.

The family members admitted him to a hospital in Lucknow, where the doctors after intensive examination confirmed him to be a case of scrub typhus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Satya Prakash told reporters that a team from Hasanganj CHC has been sent to the village.

Gupta said that scrub typhus is a vector-borne disease and “affects the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, kidneys, respiratory and gastrointestinal systems. In several cases, the patient may even die due to multi-organ failure”.

He said that scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is caused by the bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi, commonly reported from rural pockets.

“Scrub typhus spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rashes.”

No vaccine is yet available to prevent Scrub Typhus.

It can be cured by antibiotics if given soon after symptoms begin.