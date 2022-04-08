Case filed against seer for hate speech in UP

Six days after a video of a Hindu seer’s hate speech outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district went viral and sparked outrage, police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The Sitapur police said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that a complaint has been filed under relevant provisions, and that further action is being conducted based on witness statements.

The hate speech was allegedly recorded on April 2 while the seer, known as Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was leading a parade on the festival of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

In the video, Bajrang Das Muni is heard claiming that if a Hindu girl is teased by a guy from a particular community, he will rape a lady from that community.

He also made some more objectionable comments.

When his procession approached a mosque, he allegedly began spewing hate rhetoric through a loudspeaker.

“I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her,” he is heard saying in the video.

Rajiv Dikshit, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) North, has stated that legal action will be done in accordance with the law based on the facts and evidence uncovered during the investigation.

(with inputs from IANS)