UP bans processions after Udaipur killing

The Yogi Adityanath government has banned processions and any kind of protest against the Udaipur incident in the state.

Security has been increased throughout the state, according to Director General of Police (DGP) D.S. Chauhan and anyone making offensive statements will face consequences.

Prashant Kumar, a further DG for law and order, stated that authorization would be required for any religious or political activity about the matter.

According to Prashant Kumar, police are monitoring social media posts both at the local and national levels.

“We are in touch with the central and state agencies for sharing intelligence inputs and threats and key details are being exchanged,” he said.

According to the ADG, in order to promote societal harmony, religious leaders have begun a conversation with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The district police officials have urged people not to broadcast any videos or leave any comments on the tragedy in Udaipur on social media.

A top official stated that the issue will be evaluated before the event, which is significant given that the Kanwar Yatras are set to start in the middle of July.

