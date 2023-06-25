Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday visited Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur railway station and dedicated several significant development projects for the public. The event witnessed the presence of guests, including Brijesh Singh, Minister of State, PWD/UP, Saharanpur Nagar MLA. Officials from Northern Railway Headquarters office, Ambala, and Delhi Division were also in attendance.

Among the noteworthy projects Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a 1340-meter-long stormwater cum sewerage pipeline from Khalasi Line to Dhamola River. This infrastructure, constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.51 crores, addresses the long-standing issue of water backflow towards the colonies in Ward No. 12, Saharanpur. The upgraded pipeline, featuring a 1.6-meter diameter RCC Hume pipe and manholes for cleaning and de-silting, will benefit approximately 30% of Saharanpur’s population residing in Khalasi Line, Nehru Nagar, Sharda Nagar, and Labour Colony.

In addition, a new park near T-2 Railway Colony, Saharanpur, equipped with a kids zone, yoga zone, and open-air gym, was inaugurated. Developed at a cost of Rs. 22.62 lakhs, the park will be a valuable recreational space for the residents of Govind Nagar, Pathanpura, Ram Nagar, and T-2 Railway Colony.

Furthermore, a 757-meter-long flyover on the DFCCIL route of the Meerut-Saharanpur Section, located at Gate No. 84 A/C between Saharanpur-Tapri, was commissioned. This flyover, built with an investment of Rs. 42.5 crores, will enhance road connectivity for commuters traveling to and from Tapri, Nagal, Deoband, Muzzafarnagar, Meerut, and Delhi. Its construction involved a 60.0-meter long single span of Welded Bow-String Type Steel Girder, making it a remarkable engineering feat completed in just 24 months.

During the visit, Vaishnaw also highlighted various ongoing development works in Saharanpur. These include the enhancement of bridge waterway for stormwater cum sewerage, installation of lifts and extension of foot over bridges, replacement of old Lakdi ka Pul with a wider bridge, construction of new PRS building and parking, development of a new freight terminal, and the construction of multiple road over bridges and road under bridges.

Moreover, the Union Minister announced the construction of a new rail line from Saharanpur to Dehradun (81 km length) via Shakumbhari Devi, with a survey budget of Rs. 2 crores and a completed Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected within 18 months. He also mentioned the upcoming introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express train from Saharanpur to Prayagraj (Allahabad). Additionally, works worth Rs. 500 crores will be executed to transform Saharanpur and adjoining stations like Tapri into world-class railway stations.