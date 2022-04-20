5 held for heckling woman, brother in Lucknow

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of heckling a woman and her brother. When the siblings phoned the cops, the accused threatened them with severe repercussions and left.

On Tuesday, the brother filed a police report in this city.

The offenders were apprehended near Gomti Nagar railway station after police traced them using the registration number of the car provided by the complainant.

Fardeen, Vikas Soni, Pramod Yadav, Shubham Soni, and Raju Soni were among those arrested.

The miscreants were in a four-wheeler when they started following the victim and her brother on a two-wheeler in Gomti Nagar, according to the FIR. They made inappropriate remarks and even attempted to take the victim’s hand in theirs. When the victim’s brother expressed his displeasure, the accused began threatening him.

“Police patrolling is done on a regular basis,” said Qasim Abdi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone. “We will take additional steps to guarantee similar things do not happen in the future.”

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has already asked police officials to reconstitute anti-romeo squads and beef up security in order to combat crime against women.