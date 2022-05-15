4th phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ to empower women

The fourth phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ in Uttar Pradesh will focus on strengthening the various aspects of women security, improving their lives and helping them become self-reliant financially.

Under the fourth phase, the government will check whether the Protection of Sexual Harassment at Workplace committees have been set up in all offices and they are effective or not.

Women will be informed about acceptable and unacceptable behaviour and what legal provisions are available to them in case they face such a situation. The women helpline numbers would also be publicised in all educational institutes.

State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed all departments to ensure that the activities being carried out by them are publicised on social media and other platforms.

He said that a portal should be set up with information about the various government schemes being run for the benefit of women.

A special campaign should be launched for girls under School Chalo Abhiyan. A list of those girls, who are absent from school on a regular basis, should be prepared and their parents and guardians be contacted to find out why they are missing school.

Art competitions should be held in schools to spread awareness about women security and empowerment while women achievers should be asked to address students to inspire them by their stories.

He added that there should be separate toilets for women in all schools and colleges.

If the facility is missing in any institution, the Panchayati Raj department should ensure construction of toilets at the earliest.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the fourth phase next month.