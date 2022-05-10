UP: 2 held for making public announcents against Dalits

In a frightening event, the village head of Pavti Khurd village, which is part of the Charthawal police circle, made a public proclamation, known locally as a “munadi,” telling residents “not to wander near Dalit households.”

The notice also threatened that ‘violators’ will be slapped 100 times with slippers and fined Rs 5,000.

After the video of the event went viral on Tuesday, two people were arrested.

The culprits have been identified as Rajvir and Amarpal, according to Muzaffarnagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Abhishek Yadav.

“Both are being booked under the Gangsters Act,” he said.

(with inputs from IANS)