Women’s quota: SP for inclusion of OBCs, minorities, Dalits, tribals

Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav said here on Tuesday that her party was in support of the women Reservation Bill, but wants to ensure that the woman standing in the last row should also get her due.

Her husband and SP President Akhilesh Yadav said the women’s reservation should include backward classes, minorities, Dalits and tribals too.

Dimple Yadave, in a statement, said that OBC women should also get reservation. “But it seems the intention of the government is not right as this Bill will not be applicable in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will also not be implemented in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

However, Akhilesh Yadav repeated what his father, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, had said in Parliament on the women Reservation Bill.

In fact, last time when this Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav, while opposing it, had demanded separate reservation for backward classes and minorities.

Akhilesh Yadav also demanded quota for backward classes, minorities, Dalits and tribals in women’s reservation.