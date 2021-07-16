People who would like to spend their leisure time in aristocratic mansion set on a river bank, can head over to Haridwar that recently got Pilibhit House — an IHCL SeleQtions hotel at the foothills of the Shivalik mountains — that has a rich ancestry that traces back to over a century.

Taljinder Singh, Senior Vice President — South Mumbai and SeleQtions, IHCL, says: “With its spellbinding landscapes ringed by the lofty Himalayas, Uttarakhand is not only a nature lover’s delight but also known for its many pilgrimage sites. With Pilibhit House, IHCL steps into the holy city of Haridwar located on the banks of the river Ganga. The addition of this destination in IHCL’s portfolio will help create new circuits in the state with Rishikesh, Corbett and Haridwar, for both domestic and international travellers.”

The 35 artfully restored rooms and graceful suites are wrapped around a serene courtyard, with balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganges and the Shivalik mountains. The restaurant, Dining Room, offers delicious vegetarian food with a range of international cuisines and local delicacies, including some recipes from the home kitchen of the ancestral family. The open-air Lobby Lounge is the perfect place to unwind with finger foods.

Guests can enjoy a Ganga Aarti at own private bathing ghat at Pilibhit House or Yoga at the Ganges Deck. Jiva Spa, with its age-old Indian healing techniques and finest natural ingredients, offers wellness and meditation with expert instructors. Guests can trace decades of their ancestry with a private session of genealogy. The other curated experiences that evoke the four spiritual stages of life include an offbeat holy tour, trip to ashrams, a forest riverbed picnic and a wetland tour of the Chiriyapur Forest Range.

“Pilibhit House, located close to the famous Har Ki Pauri, offers an authentic flavour of the legendary city of Haridwar. We look forward to welcoming guests as they explore Haridwar’s rich history, which goes back thousands of years, through the lens of the curated and immersive experiences that we have to offer,” said Amit Kumar, General Manager, Pilibhit House — IHCL SeleQtions hotel.