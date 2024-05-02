Patanjali Yogpeeth organises yoga and agriculture training camp

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth, in collaboration with Patanjali Organic Research Institute organised a two-day ‘Yogahar’ training camp at the ‘Samriddha Gram’ Patanjali Training Center’ in Haridwar.

More than 200 participants from 8 states participated in this program.

Along with the initiatives for farmers and rural development by Patanjali, information was also provided on soil health testing machines, B-POS machines, organic farming, natural farming, green revolution, and the Annadata app.

Students of Patanjali University presented a beautiful play on soil health during the event.

On this occasion, co-founder of Patanjali Institution, Acharya Balkrishna, addressed all the trainees, emphasizing on advancing traditional organic and natural farming.

He highlighted that prosperity and self-reliance can be achieved in the country through spiritual and agricultural activities.

He urged everyone to establish small-scale cottage industries and adopt entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

During the event, Acharya Balakrishna also honored 15 farmers, including Padma Shri Seth Pal Ji, for his outstanding contributions on behalf of the Patanjali family.

Scientists, teachers, and other volunteers from Patanjali Research Institute, Organic Research Institute, Patanjali University, and Prosperous Village were also present.