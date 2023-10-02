X Loses Daily Users Since Elon Musk’s Takeover: Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed that the platform experienced a decline in daily active users since Elon Musk’s takeover. During her recent address at Vox Media’s Code 2023 tech conference, Yaccarino disclosed that X now boasts 225 million daily active users, marking a notable drop of 11.6 percent since Musk acquired the company.

Yaccarino, who has been in her role at X for just 12 weeks, acknowledged the decrease in daily active users following Musk’s takeover. Interestingly, following the conference, X revised its daily active user count to 245 million, according to information from The Information. Prior to this, Yaccarino had mentioned a range of “200 to 250 million” daily active users in an earlier part of the interview.

Despite the revision, X still experiences a decline in daily active users, losing around 3.7 percent since Musk’s acquisition. This reduction is even more pronounced when compared to figures shared by Musk himself last year. In a tweet, Musk stated that Twitter had 259.4 million daily active users in mid-November 2022. Therefore, under Musk’s leadership, X has seen a significant decrease, shedding nearly 15 million users, or roughly 5.6 percent.

In addition to these statistics, X, now under the ownership of Elon Musk, has been actively supporting content creators on its platform. Yaccarino shared that the company has distributed nearly $20 million to content creators, emphasizing their commitment to enabling the economic success of creators within their community. This initiative highlights X’s dedication to fostering a vibrant ecosystem for content creators as they navigate the evolving landscape of social media.

Long before Elon Musk’s interest in acquiring Twitter, the platform had been disclosing a metric called “monetizable daily active users”. The rationale behind this practice was that these figures consistently presented a more favorable picture of the company’s performance compared to other metrics in its quarterly reports for investors and shareholders.