Social media’s impact on exotic pet trends: A call for responsible ownership

Social media has influenced consumer behaviour and trends, particularly the fascination with exotic pets like hamsters, turtles, hedgehogs, rabbits, frogs, sugar gliders, and birds. However, behind this fascination lies a concerning reality of inadequate healthcare and a lack of knowledge about proper pet care.

Parents, often influenced by social media trends and their children’s desires, are quick to acquire exotic pets without fully understanding the responsibilities that come with them and there is a lack of knowledge about their habitat, food habits, enclosures, training needs, and essential health checkups. This lack of understanding can lead to unintentional neglect and fatalities for these animals.

Samrat Bhattacharya, an exotic pet enthusiast, states, “I frequently encounter situations where parents purchase budgies for their children along with a small cage, believing it to be cost-effective and meeting their child’s desires. However, they overlook the fact that budgies are living beings, not mere commodities. Sadly, children often lose interest in their ‘new toy’ within a few days, leaving the pets neglected and at risk of losing their lives. Similarly, with turtles, it’s common to find them abandoned in ponds or lakes without consideration of the impact they have on the natural ecosystems and how these turtles can damage them.”

Advertisement

As a pet owner myself, when I acquired red-eared slider turtles, the seller assured me that they could coexist in the same habitat as fish, only to find the next day that the turtles had eaten the fish.

Furthermore, when my red-eared slider turtle developed health issues, I reached out to the seller for advice. The response was discouraging, suggesting that it wasn’t worth taking the turtle to a veterinarian as the cost of a new turtle would be around 400–600 rupees, whereas the vet and treatment charges would be higher.

The profit-driven nature of pet sellers often prioritizes sales over the well-being of the animals, failing to provide adequate information and guidance to new pet owners. Exotic pets are often priced lower than their mainstream counterparts, leading to the perception that they are easily replaceable “commodities” rather than having a “life”. This mindset contributes to a lack of empathy and care for these animals, ultimately resulting in their mistreatment or neglect.

The failure to instill empathy and responsibility towards animals in children and parents can lead to a generation of individuals who do not understand the concept of coexisting with different species or lack responsibility towards animals. Addressing these concerns requires unified efforts from society, pet caregivers, and regulatory agencies. Educating people about responsible pet ownership through schools, social media, and community programs, as well as ethical conduct among pet vendors, offering detailed care instructions, and emphasizing long-term commitments, are essential.

Ultimately, the allure of exotic pets should not overshadow the importance of responsible and compassionate care. Each creature, regardless of its species or monetary value, deserves a life filled with love, proper care, and respect. It’s time for a shift towards responsible pet ownership and a greater understanding of the needs of exotic pets in our society.

The writer is an environment enthusiast and an animal welfare activist, and is the Founder of Kaloms Ideas Welfare Foundation. She is also a chartered accountant.