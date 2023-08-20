What did Elon Musk say when Jack Dorsey quit instagram?

Jack Dorsey, co-founder, and former CEO of Twitter, recently revealed that he has bid adieu to his Instagram account. This move has raised speculation that his Instagram handle might become available for someone else to claim, assuming it hasn’t already.

Dorsey shared this decision to part ways with Instagram through a post on the decentralized social media platform, Nostr. He mentioned that he decided to delete the account after years of non-use.

Elon Musk reacted to Dorsey’s post on X with a fire emoji. It’s worth noting that Dorsey’s relationship with Twitter has been somewhat intricate. While he still retains some stake in Twitter, he has also shown support for alternative platforms such as Bluesky and Nostr.

deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to? — jack (@jack) August 18, 2023

“It’s a bit puzzling why it took me this long,” he reflected. “I believe I was among the first ten users on the platform and one of the initial angel investors. Kevin Systrom, one of the co-founders of Instagram, once interned at Odeo,” Dorsey recalled in his post.

He further explained that his disengagement with Instagram began following its acquisition by Facebook, now known as Meta.

In response to queries from users on X, Dorsey confirmed that he is not active on any other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. He hinted that the reasons behind this choice are quite complex, alluding to the meta-nature of the decision.

Jack Dorsey’s journey:

Jack Patrick Dorsey boasts an impressive track record in the tech industry. He co-founded Twitter and served as its CEO, in addition to holding positions at Block, Inc., the company behind the Square financial services platform. He is also a co-founder of Bluesky, PBLLC, where he currently serves on the board of directors, with Jay Graber as the CEO.

Dorsey’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2008, he earned a spot on the MIT Technology Review TR35 list, recognizing him as one of the world’s top 35 innovators under the age of 35. The Wall Street Journal honored him with the “Innovator of the Year Award” for his contributions to technology. In 2013, Forbes even deemed him the world’s most eligible bachelor.