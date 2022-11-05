Unfortunately, there is no choice, Musk says after Twitter layoffs

Elon Musk claimed on Saturday that, with Twitter losing more than $4 million every day, there is no other option than to violently fire half of the company’s employees.

The new Twitter CEO said that he had provided three months of severance to each employee who had been asked to leave after firing almost 3,800 people worldwide, including those in India.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted.

“Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required,” he added.

Musk has laid off people across the departments at Twitter, eliminating several teams across the globe.

He also said that Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue as activist groups are putting undue pressure on its advertisers.

“Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline below our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press,” he posted.

“Twitter will not censor accurate information about anything,” said Musk.

He said, On charging $8 for the Blue subscription service,”Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.”

Twitter has $270 million in the April-June quarter after revenue slipped 1 % to $1.18 billion, reflecting the advertising industry headwinds.

(inputs from IANS)