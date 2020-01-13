Every now and then you may have seen several commuters being stopped by traffic police. At times they are seen as paying their fines, and at times… what it appears to be, they are looking for their documents.

So, what would you have done if you forgot your documents at home or they went missing for some reason? In the second scenario, you would surely file a report in the nearest police station. But then what? You would probably have to wait for the new documents or you can use mParivahan app that lets you store your transport-related documents.

The app was launched in early September to provide commuters an easy way to produce their documents when asked by the traffic officials.

As per the latest amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, citizens are allowed to produce electronic copies (not scanned) of their transport-related documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, pollution check certificate and any other relevant documents.

Now that you have a backgrounder about the app, let’s get into the details.

Availability and Usage: The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Therefore, every smartphone user can access it. The app is free, it is easy to set up and use. For example, by entering a registration number, without registering yourself, you can get basic details of any vehicle.

Uploading Documents: You will have to register yourself before you create your virtual RC or DL. Like the previous one, this step is also easy. Firstly, you will be required to feed your mobile number and name into the app, which will be followed by an OTP verification.

In order to create the virtual RC or DL, you will have to add them to the dashboard. However, you will be required to keep the details secure as it will be verified by entering the last four digits of the vehicle’s chassis number and the engine number.

Under the same dashboard section, you will get an option to share the virtual IDs.

Other features: It can locate the nearest RTO and procedure related to RC and DL among many other things.