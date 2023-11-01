Delhi Metro app provides digital locker, e-shopping service

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday unveiled ‘Momentum 2.0’, an app which provides instant and direct access to services such as Integrated QR Ticketing (mainline and airport line), a wide array of e-shopping choices, digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries, Smart Utility Payments and last-mile connectivity options.

At present, digital lockers are available at 50 stations. The service will be provided at a majority of the stations by June 2024.

The ‘Momentum 2.0’ platform was formally launched by DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar at the Shivaji Stadium Metro station. The Delhi Metro is the first mass transport provider in the country to introduce such unique facilities for commuters.

Among a host of solutions, the new app, a joint initiative of the Delhi Metro and AutoPe Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd offers key value additions to the Delhi Metro experience which includes digital lockers for the smart shopper, streamlined QR Ticketing and shopping at virtual stores.

For passengers looking to get their shopping items delivered safely even when they are not at home, the DMRC has the Smart Box option, a feature of Momentum 2.0.

These innovative digital lockers, stationed at the Metro, offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels and other products, ensuring the swiftest delivery and retrieval processes. It can be utilized by institutions such as banks for delivering crucial items like chequebooks, debit cards, and credit cards, as well as by e-commerce companies, further underlining their brilliance and practicality.

‘Momentum 2.0’ simplifies Metro entry with QR Ticketing, providing a seamless experience. It offers integrated QR tickets for all Metro lines, including the Airport Line, eliminating the need of multiple apps in turn enhancing user experience.

In addition, DMRC card recharge as well as transaction details of the card are also available on the app, thus enabling commuters to go through their travel and recharge history. There is also an option for commuters to give standing instructions in the app for “Auto Top Up” in case the balance falls below a minimum defined value.

The app has an e-shopping option with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative Brick & Click Store experience provides customers with the go convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations. Brands can display their products and services through extended reality tools, and travelers can simply use a QR code mechanism to shop the goods of their choice. At present, virtual stores have been provided at 20 stations and will be provided at the majority of the stations by the end of June 2024.

Apart from the above, a number of additional services will also be offered. Users will be able to pay their utility bills such as electricity, gas, mobile, DTH, FAST, etc. easily.