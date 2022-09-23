Tesla not recalling 1.1 mn cars, only issuing a tiny software update: Musk (L

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated on Friday that the business is merely releasing a “small software” update to address the pinching window issue, not physically recalling 1.1 million vehicles.

According to a safety recall notice Tesla filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the electric vehicle manufacturer has recalled almost 1.1 million cars to protect drivers from being pinched by rolled-up windows.

The windows in these Tesla vehicles might close without recognising some items, which could cause “a pinching injury to the occupant.”

After a follower posted on Twitter that this is not a physical recall, Musk replied: “The terminology is outdated and inaccurate. This is a tiny over-the-air software update. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no injuries”.

The electric car-maker said it will release an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update to affected vehicles that enhances the calibration of the vehicle’s automatic window reversal system behaviour, “at no cost to the customer”.

Tesla said it is not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the window problem.

In its safety recall report submitted to NHTSA, Tesla said that on September 12, the company determined that the pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results “exceeded the requirements of FMVSS 118, Section 5 (automatic reversal systems), depending on spring force and rod configuration”.

“Accordingly, Tesla made a determination to issue a voluntary recall”.

To address touchscreen difficulties brought on by an overheated central processing unit, the electric car manufacturer physically recalled 1,30,000 vehicles in May. (CPU).

The Elon Musk-run firm just released an over-the-air update (OTA) to solve the problem on the Model 3 and Y, as well as the 2021 and 2022 Model X and S, that are affected.

The car’s touchscreen even went entirely dark due to the overheating CPU.

(inputs from IANS)