Starlink is now active on all continents: Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Monday announced that Starlink, the satellite Internet division of his rocket company, is now active on all the continents, including Antarctica.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Musk wrote, “Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica”.

He also said “another batch with lasers reaches orbit” after the deployment of 54 Starlink satellites was confirmed by the company.

Recently, a report said that the McMurdo Station in Antarctica has nearly 1,000 people living and working there during the summer and they already have satellite internet, which is not reliable in rough conditions.

There is currently a 17 Mbps link for everyone, according to the US Antarctic Programme.

But with Starlink, the internet service will be better and not patchy like earlier, the report had said.

The McMurdo Station blocks scientists from using Netflix and video calls, with the exception of Skype or FaceTime sessions once a week at a public kiosk or mission-critical communications.

Starlink can offer speed around 50-200 Mbps.