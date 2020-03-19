After creating much buzz among in the tech world and in the gaming industry, Sony finally revealed specifications and hardware of its next-generation home console, the PlayStation5.

Additionally, the game will feature ray tracing, which simulates the way light moves in real life, and how it bounces off various surfaces, along with extra GPU power will help in providing higher resolution in games.

The PS5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

The PS5 will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. The SSD is used to enable loading five gigabytes of data in a single second, PlayStation hardware lead Mark Cerny detailed at the announcement.

Other specs include 4K Blu-ray drive and disk support, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.

The custom SSD inside uses a standard NVMe SSD, allowing for future upgrades, but one sill need an SSD that can meet Sony’s high-spec standards here at least 5.5GB/s.

PS5 will also allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion through 3D audio.