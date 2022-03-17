Samsung introduces premium laptop line-up in India

Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship PC line-up of Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processor along with Galaxy Book Go powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform in India at a starting price of Rs 38,990.

The new range of notebooks will be packed with advanced security and come with ultra-portable designs and productivity features to help consumers conquer the new reality of a hybrid work environment, the company claims.

“We have launched the new PC line-up keeping in mind growing needs of consumers with best-in-class performance, design, and collaboration to provide our users a unique experience to enhance their productivity. Our new range of notebooks caters across consumer and enterprise segments,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

Galaxy Book2 Series offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and up to 21 hours of battery life, users can move about their day without always being plugged in.

Together with the latest Intel Evo platform and Windows 11, Galaxy Book2 series aims to offer unrivalled performance and boosts protection against potential cyber-attacks.

For high quality video calls, there is a 1080p FHD webcam with a wide field of view.

Galaxy Book2 Business helps secure the new hybrid work environment using Samsung’s defense-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS.

Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with a Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security and critical data.

It is designed to keep up with rigorous work environments such as excessive altitudes, temperatures or humidity, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Book builds on Windows 11 experiences with the benefit of instant-on speeds.

Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch display screen and a slim bezel.

With a thin and light design featuring 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos, Galaxy Book Go provides users rich soundscapes great for watching movies and other content.