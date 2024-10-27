Conference stresses on research on computing

The IEM-UEM group attained an orbital shift in research excellence through the collaborative global conference IEMCON (Information Technology, Electronics and Mobile Communication) in collaboration with IEEE and the famous University of California, Berkeley, USA.

The IEM-UEM ‘s flagship conference – The IEEE 15th Annual Information Technology, Electronics and Mobile Communication Conference 2024 (IEEE IEMCON 2024), 24-26 October, was held at University of California, Berkeley, USA.

This conference holds a prestige globally and the speakers from industry and academia emphasised on research related to the fields of computing, electronics, and mobile communication. The latest models of artificial intelligence, generative AI, research progress by open AI, Amazon Bedrock, Meta, Tesla, Google Gemini, ChatGPT, etc were presented in this conference.

The IEMCON conference was led by the IEM-UEM director of research and IQAC, Prof Rajashree Paul.