Indian Army’s Chanakya Defence Dialogue concludes with strategic insights on technology and security

The two-day Chanakya Defence Dialogue, an international seminar organised by the Indian Army, concluded at New Delhi’s Manekshaw Centre, drawing insights from global experts on India’s strategic and defense priorities. The event brought together policymakers, strategic analysts, academics, defence personnel, veterans, scientists, and other specialists from India and beyond to deliberate on the nation’s security trajectory.

Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, stressed India’s space sector’s vital role in bolstering national security. He highlighted the significance of space amidst increasing global competition in satellite communication, navigation, space science, and earth observation. Dr Somanath emphasised the need for enhanced observation capabilities, noting the importance of satellites with low revisit times and high refresh rates for military purposes. He also praised the rise in indigenous production within India’s space sector, with rockets and satellites now comprising 95% and 60% domestically sourced components, respectively.

In a session on “Social Cohesion and Inclusive Growth: Pillars of a Secure Nation,” former Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP RR Swain discussed the intrinsic connection between security, economic growth, and social advancement. Swain criticised separatist narratives as part of a strategic attempt to destabilise India and highlighted improved governance efforts promoting equality across communities. He underscored ongoing challenges, including the need to counter drug abuse and extremist propaganda, as critical to fostering sustained peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the panel discussion on “Blurring Frontiers: The Convergence of Technology & Security,” chaired by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd), experts examined how advancements like AI, quantum computing, IoT, and blockchain are reshaping the security landscape. Dr Chintan Vaishnav from NITI Aayog, Brig Gen Eran Ortal from Israel’s SIGNAL Group, and Dmitry Stefanovich from Russia’s IMEMO discussed these technologies’ potential to enhance threat detection, operational efficiency, and data integrity while raising new vulnerabilities and ethical considerations.

In the final session, “Groundbreakers: Shaping Land Warfare, Reflections for the Indian Army,” chaired by Vice Admiral AB Singh (Retd), experts explored how emerging technologies are influencing battlefield readiness. Discussions centred on AI, unmanned systems, cyber warfare, and autonomous weaponry, focusing on their capacity to enhance surveillance, precision strikes, and multi-domain operations while balancing innovation with security measures.