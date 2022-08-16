Samsung Foladables pre-booking starts for Indian customers

Global Smartphone leader ‘Samsung’ on Tuesday announced that Indian customers can pre-book the latest fourth-gen flagship foladables, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, online on Samsung India website and across retail stores in the country.

The Z Flip 4 is Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, and is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The ‘Bespoke Edition’ that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999, the company said in a statement.

The most anticipated Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black colours, and is priced at Rs 154,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

This time Z Fold 4 offers a bigger outer display and more durable 7.6 inches inner foldable display.

Consumers can also purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 184,999.

“Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8,000,” said Samsung India.

This time Samsung has announced many exciting offers for those who pre-book the Flip4, the pre-book customers will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just Rs 2,999.

Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 6,000.

“With such unparalleled mobile experiences, our latest behaviour-shifting Galaxy Z series will revolutionise the way users interact with their smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and 10 per cent higher battery capacity at 3700mAh, and run own latest Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 on top of it.

Samsung claims these two new foldables as the toughest foldables ever, the Flip4 and Fold4 come with armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover, along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass.

“Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen of Fold4 with improved 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and less visible Under Display Camera (UDC),” said the company.

(inputs from IANS)