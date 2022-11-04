Apple to join foldable tablet race by 2024: Samsung

According to the South Korean juggernaut Samsung, Apple will introduce a foldable tablet by 2024.

Samsung’s Mobile Experience team recently met the suppliers and “is feeling optimistic about the foldable market,” reports AppleInsider.

According to them, Apple is likely to unveil its first foldable gadget by 2024 but it will not be an iPhone. “Even though there is a lot of demand for an iPhone Fold, the technology might not be ready yet,” the report said.

Apple’s design ethos is at odds with the clunky appearance of today’s folding phones.

Earlier, market research company CCS Insight predicted that the technological behemoth would soon start experimenting with foldable technologies.

Samsung now dominates the lucrative foldable sector, which Apple has yet to enter.

“Right now it does not make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they would shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” said Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm.

“A folding iPhone would be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalise the existing iPhones,” he added.

The company was looking into folding technology for screens that were about 20 inches in size.