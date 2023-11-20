Sacked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Open AI’s sacked CEO Sam Altman and former president and co-founder Greg Brockman will join Microsoft, Satya Nadella announced on Monday. The duo will lead a new team for advanced Artificial Intelligence research at the Microsoft, Nadella added.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners”.

“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success”, the Microsoft CEO posted on X.

The announcement comes two days after OpenAI’s board sacked Altman, saying it has lost confidence in his abilities to lead the company. Co-founder and president Brockman also stepped down in protest.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was said to be in touch with Altman ever since his sacking. Nadella and other investors of OpenAI were reportedly blindsided by the board’s decision.

Nadella’s Microsoft is the largest shareholder in OpenAI.

Earlier, there were reports that investors were pushing the OpenAI’s board to reinstate Altman.

The board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Friday sacked Sam Altman as CEO of the company. The decision came as a surprise to both Altman and the investors.

In a statement, the board said that it has lost confidence that Altman can lead the company and alleged he was not being consistently candid with his conversations with the board members.

In a joint statement, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, who also stepped down in protest, said that he was fired over a Google Meet call.

Earlier today, OpenAI defied calls form investors to reinstate Altman and announced former Twitter chief Emmett Shear as it’s new CEO.