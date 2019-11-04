OnePlus has started to upgrade the OnePlus 6 and 6T models to Android 10 as it starts the rollout of OxygenOS 10.0 via a stable channel.

The Android 10 based OxygenOS 10 will be rolled out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners in a staged manner.

Here’s the complete changelog of the update:

System Upgraded to Android 10 The brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings General bugs fixes and improvements

Full-Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



The over-the-air (OTA) will be received by a limited number of users initially and later have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure that there are critical bugs.

“We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T,” OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager, Manu J, wrote in OnePlus forum recently.

The update is around 1.8GB in size. It brings in new UI and features to the OnePlus 6 series, like new navigation gestures, customisation options and enhanced privacy controls. The update also adds the ability to block spam messages by keywords. Additionally, it also comes with Game Space and Contextual Display.

(With input from agencies)