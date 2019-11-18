Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation Sony will soon begin updating its phones to Android 10. The company has recently released a list of eight phones that will be updated to the latest and major Android release, starting December.

The list of eight phones includes Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, and other older devices like Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3.

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be the first set of devices to receive the Android 10, the company said in a statement recently.

Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, are the second set of devices in the queue to get the update in early 2020, followed by the older devices like the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3.

The company has excluded older flagship devices like the Xperia XZ1, from the list.

Android 10 the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. It was launched on September 03 and is currently available on devices from Google, Essential, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Nokia.

Samsung, Huawei and LG are also working on their beta programs for some of their devices. Additionally, the US-based search giant is making it compulsory for smartphone manufacturers to ship devices with Android 10 after January 31, 2020.

After the above-mentioned date, Google will only approve new devices running the latest Android version, Android 10 and the company will stop approving new devices running Android 9 Pie.

The information regarding the company’s move was spotted in the latest version of Google’s GMS requirements.

