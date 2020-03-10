Taiwanese PC hardware and smartphone brand ASUS has announced it is all set to update Republic of Gamers; ROG Phone II to the three-month stable Android 10 update. The new development comes after the company started beta testing a few months back.

Android 10 is packed with new features and enhancements that focus on simplifying users’ everyday lives. Highlights include a new Dark theme that can be enabled or disabled for specific apps or the entire phone, making it easier on the eye in dim environments.

Gesture Navigation allows users to perform common tasks, such as navigate back, go to the home screen, or launch Google Assistant, with a simple swipe and pull gestures.

Privacy has also been improved to give users easier control over their personal data: all privacy controls are now in one place, and users can customize how location information is shared with apps.

This new update also includes several new system improvements and bug fixes ROG Phone II, making it an even more compelling platform for serious mobile gamers.

With the new update, ROG Phone II owners can enjoy the very best mobile gaming experience, with over 200 games that support the special capabilities and features of this game-changing smartphone.

The Android 10 update for ROG Phone II will be available from today via a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update that will be rolled out incrementally worldwide, with broader availability expected shortly.

