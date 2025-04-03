BSNL announces April as customer service month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced April as “Customer Service Month” – a nationwide initiative dedicated to enhancing customer experience and building stronger connections with its users under the unifying theme “Connecting with Care.

As part of BSNL’s renewed focus on service excellence and its long-standing commitment to “Customer First”, all BSNL Circles, Business Areas, and Units will actively participate in this month-long engagement drive. The initiative aims to re-engage customers across all segments rural, urban, enterprise, and retail

During this month, BSNL will actively collect feedback across all touch points through its website, social media channels, dedicated customer forms, and direct outreach. BSNL invites customers across all services mobile, FTTH, broadband, landline, and enterprise to share their feedback, experiences, and suggestions through the official Customer Service Month portal.

