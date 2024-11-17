52 stolen mobile phones recovered, 2 dealers held

Neamatpur police outpost, under Kulti police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) conducted a raid in Chinakuri area and nabbed two thieves and seized about 52 mobile handsets from their possession.

This is the biggest recovery of stolen mobile sets in West Burdwan district in recent times.

Chinakuri area is notorious for mobile thieves and known as the hub of phone thieves in the ADPC area.

Police have raided the shop of Mukesh Shaw in Chinakuri Bazar and seized 32 mobile phones from his shop.

He has reportedly confessed to the police during interrogations about his thefts in the last few months.

Earlier twenty mobile phones have been seized from one Pintu Nunia from Chinakuri Bazar. He has failed to produce any papers or documents related to the purchase of the cell phones.

He was produced before the Asansol Court today and sent to three days’ police custody.

Sandip Karra, ADCP (West) of ADPC said that around 52 stolen cell phones have been seized in the past five days from Chinakuri area and two persons have been arrested. “Acting on a tip-off, we have nabbed them and seized the phones and will interrogate them to catch other gang members.

This is the biggest haul of stolen mobile phones in the ADPC area in recent months. Also, we are probing who used to purchase these stolen mobile phones and for what purpose the sets have been used,” he added.