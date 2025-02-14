Cyber Kiosk Machine at Delhi Police HQ to detect and remove malware from devices

To promote cyber safety from the electronic devices used by the netizens, the Delhi Police have installed a Cyber Kiosk Machine at its headquarters to scan, detect, and remove malware from mobiles and laptops.

The machine was inaugurated by Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Arora in the presence of senior officials.

The machine, developed by National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Delhi, works on all platforms like Android, iOS and Windows among others to secure the mobile phones, storage devices from malicious, suspicious files, Apps, that the user might have in their devices. It will detect the malwares, banned application by the Government of India and will provide a consolidated report of the device to the User.

For using the machine, the user has to connect a handheld device on the Kiosk which will scan the device and will give a detailed report about the presence of any foreign file which may harm the device. Moreover, it will also allow the user to remove the malware if present in the device.