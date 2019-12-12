Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter to share her son’s photo when he was working on the broken window of a 1978 BMW back in 1995.

Musk replied to his mother’s tweet and noted that he could not afford to pay for a mechanic to fix his car, so he did it himself with junkyard parts.

“Could not afford to pay for repairs, so I fixed almost everything on that car from parts in the junkyard. Ironically, that’s me replacing broken side window glass. The circle is complete lol,” Musk replied on Wednesday.

Recently, tech mogul Elon unveiled six-seater electric “Cybertruck” at a packed house priced at $39,900, “Cybertruck”. It is inspired by “Lotus Esprit S1” from the Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me”.

The Cybertruck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

