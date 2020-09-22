Lenovo on Tuesday launched ThinkBook Plus, a dual-screen notebook built for enhancing productivity for the modern workforce, in India at a starting price of Rs 99,990.

The move comes even as the leading laptop and PC leader slowly transitions into end-to-end services and solutions provider for Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises.

Available in an Iron Grey color, ThinkBook Plus can now be purchased at Lenovo.com and Amazon.in, the company said.

The latest ThinkBook Plus features an innovative e-Ink cover display designed to help users become more productive when multitasking by improving focus, collaboration, and creativity.

It also comes with an integrated Precision Pen for enhanced functionality and productivity.

Featuring a 13.3-inch FHD (full high definition) main display and a 10.8-inch e-Ink display on the cover, users can sketch and take notes with the integrated Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed, allowing them to stay focused during meetings.

The e-Ink display is made from Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, a glass solution for touch-enabled notebooks that provides enhanced scratch resistance, and reduced scratch visibility.

The design innovation around ThinkBook Plus was based on customer insights and data relating to multitasking work practices.

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, Lenovo replaced Dell in the second position with a 27.5 percent share in the India PC market in the second quarter of this year.

The company had a very good quarter mainly supported by growth in the SMB, enterprise, and consumer segments.

Lenovo thinks that the launch of its ThinkBook Plus notebook will further boost its growth in the Indian market.

“We are very gung-ho about the Indian market. We have got the momentum on our side and we are very ambitious and we would like to continue building products and solutions which cater to Indian SMBs and Indian enterprises and consumers,” Ashish Sikka, Director – SMB, Lenovo India, told IANS in an interview.

“In Q1 FY2021, we became No. 1 in the SMB segment with 32 percent market share, and we are on a strong path of transitioning from a PC supplier to an end to end services and solutions provider,” he said.

Sikka said that Lenovo offers end to end IT management, freeing IT staff to focus on strategic efforts and get time on their side.

Among the services that Lenovo offers, the Software and Services comprise a wide array of offerings available to help organizations plan, manage, and support their PC fleets.

From initial strategic planning to configuration, deployment, security, and more — Lenovo has solutions to help companies embrace new workplace technologies.

Then there is the Lenovo Premier Support, a priority service support providing 24×7 direct access throughout the year for advanced hardware and software customer support.

Lenovo said that it delivers tech support by a company engineer to every employee in every location of the SMB, allowing the IT staff to manage routine support tasks, freeing up their time to focus on strategic efforts that move the organization forward and benefit from a priority on service parts delivery.

Similarly, the Lenovo ThinkShield is a custom solution that secures the most critical data and business technologies with comprehensive end-to-end protection, making it an ideal secure service for SMBs.

The Lenovo Smart Fleet Services is an IT asset management service that is designed to help SMBs gain control of their endpoints (both hardware and software), increase security and compliance, optimize the end-user experience, and automate routine manual tasks to free up IT time and resources.

This service is device and toolset agnostic, meaning whatever devices the organization uses, Lenovo can help optimize their IT management.

Lenovo also offers Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) which combines hardware, services, and software into a single, configurable solution for a predictable, affordable periodic fee.

“The SMB industry in India is an extremely agile and dynamic marketplace. The IT requirements for them are ever-evolving and especially in the current pandemic, there is a greater need for an IT partner to meet their end to end needs,” Sikka said.