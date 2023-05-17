VP Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Rajya Sabha staff to keep abreast of technology

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asked Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials to keep abreast with latest technology and be in tune with time as Parliament prepares soon to shift to new Parliament Building.

Dhankhar was speaking at an interactive session “UNMUKT-VICHAR SANGOSHTHI” with all officers of the Secretariat in GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building in Parliament House. He said that “Unless you change with time, you will be left behind.”

The Sangoshthi is a forum for free exchange of ideas, and for participative discussions on capacity building measures and reforms being implemented in the Rajya Sabha.

He appreciated the services rendered by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees for improved efficiency, performance and work culture. Mr Dhankhar recognized that the employees have to keep pace with the changing time, avail IT solutions and adopt innovative & scientific approach to work environment to be efficient, dedicated and committed work force.

Dhankhar asked the officers and staff of the Secretariat to take care of their families, upgrade their skill, keep pace with the latest technology, keep nation first so as to give their best to the organization and the office will take care of their official and personal issues.

He announced that a mechanism will be set up in the Secretariat at Joint Secretary level to address professional and personal issues of the staff.

Driven by the principle of equality in opportunity to everyone at all levels, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has revamped its HR policy to improve the efficiency in work and output. Dr. Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary (HR) while making a presentation, highlighted that under the leadership and guidance of the Chairman, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has taken many affirmative steps towards creating a conducive work atmosphere in the Secretariat which includes Digital Sansad, Digitisation of records, capacity building and so on.

The employees of the Secretariat have set a new benchmark by consuming 3261 courses on iGoT Karmayogi learning platform in a very short span of time. Top learners from the Secretariat were felicitated at Vigyan Bhawan for achieving remarkable milestone accomplishing highest number of courses in the Secretariat.

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha P C Mody addressed the gathering on the occasion, while Secretary, Rajya Sabha Rajit Punhani gave welcome address.