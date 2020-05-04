With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis and government’s lockdown to combat with the COVID-19, parents are finding it hard to help their kids’ grow their world of imagination, inquisitiveness while balancing their education. Keeping all this in view, Katha, an organisation that has been producing children’s books since 1988, has partnered with Kindle and has made their 15 books available on the digital platform.

“With hard copies not being readily available in today’s lockdown scenario, select books from our Katha selection have been made available on Kindle; though the medium has changed, the joy of experiencing the book is guaranteed to be the same,” said the company in a statement.

Katha’s books serve as a catalyst for encouraging learning through reading while making it a journey of retrospection, introspection, unlearning and relearning, a unique experience in its own right.

Using engaging visuals and imaginative narrations, Katha’s children’s books offer ways of exploring similarities and differences existing in our world, and lead young minds to think, ask, discuss and debate the issues that touch their lives.

“We have 15 titles on Kindle so far: https://books.katha.org/kindle-e-books/,” it added.

Speaking on the move, founder of ‘Katha’ Geeta Dharmarajan said, “We believes that books play a very crucial role in everyone’s life. In our endeavour to ensure that reading remains an integral part of the lives of our future decision-makers, and preserve the essence of reading for fun and for meaning, Katha’s basket of books of many hues, colours and textures, continues to strengthen reading for fun and meaning with books, even in today’s challenging times. The objective remains to empower children to forge ahead on their way to reading and learning, whilst mastering the challenges of today, and shaping the world of tomorrow.”

Katha’s books, with their high-quality content, design and layout that match the learning needs of children, bring the best of India’s 2000 years of literary heritage, from the classical to the contemporary, for shared and guided reading.