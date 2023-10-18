Join 3-day in-office schedule or take severance package: Roblox CEO

Founder and CEO of gaming platform Roblox, David Baszucki has given its remote employees an option to join the company’s three-day, in-office schedule, or they can opt for a severance package if they do not wish to join the office physically.

“For the remote employees whom we are asking to move to in-office roles, we will provide the option to join our three-day, in-office schedule (Tues.-Thurs.) or take a severance package,” Baszucki told employees in a memo on Tuesday.

In the memo posted as a blog titled, “The Future of How We Work Together at Roblox”, he mentioned that remote workers have until mid-January to decide whether they want to start coming into the office from Tuesday through Thursday, adding that relocation expenses will be provided if needed.

Advertisement

Additionally, Baszucki said the company will ask a number of remote employees to report to its headquarters in San Mateo, California, by the end of next summer.

“We did not make this decision lightly, as we understand that the decision to move is significant, both for our employees and for their families and loved ones,” he stated.

The CEO further mentioned that the employees who decide to depart Roblox will receive a severance package based on their individual level and term of service, along with six months of healthcare coverage for everyone on their policies.

Last month, Roblox reduced a significant portion of its talent acquisition team by laying off around 30 employees, indicating a shift in the company’s focus from expansion to the bottom line.

According to TechCrunch, no other teams were affected by this layoff.

“The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organisation,” a Roblox spokesperson was quoted as saying.