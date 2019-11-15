Instagram on Thursday announced to expand its Private Like Counts test globally, including in India.

In the pilot test run, the user can no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own.

“While the feedback from early testing has been positive, this is a fundamental change to Instagram, so we’re continuing our test to learn more from our global community,” said Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Instagram.

The test began in Canada in May 2019 and expanded to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Ireland and Italy in July this year.

The roll-out of this test comes close on the heels of the recent ‘Instagram Experience’ organised in Mumbai where an ‘Unlabel’ content series was announced in partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media platform, featuring young Indians challenging stereotypes to be their authentic selves.

(With input from agencies)