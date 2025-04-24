Instagram Edits app transforms how you make reels and videos; Here’s how you can use it

Instagram Blend: This invite-only feature is rewriting how you watch reels
Blends are integrated directly into your Instagram messages. To create one, simply send an invite in a private chat or within a group conversation.
Edits also include performance insights, giving you valuable data to refine your content strategy and understand what drives engagement.
Video creation can be a complex and time-consuming process, often involving several different apps and tools. But there’s good news for creators–Instagram has just launched Edits app, a standalone app designed to simplify and supercharge the video creation experience.
With Edits, you now have a dedicated space with powerful capabilities for video creation.
Advertisement
Edits offers a powerful suite of tools, all in one place:
Advertisement
One of the biggest perks is you can export your videos without any watermarks.
When your video is ready, you can share it directly to Instagram or Facebook, or export it for use on any other platform.
Edits also include performance insights, giving you valuable data to refine your content strategy and understand what drives engagement.
What’s more?
Looking ahead, creators will soon be able to collaborate with other creators or brands to get feedback on their drafts. Meta also plans to roll out more fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, sound effects, and music options–giving creators even more ways to customize their content.
Availability of the Edits app
Edits is available now as a free download on both the App Store and Google Play. No subscription needed–every feature is yours to use, completely free.
Whether you’re new to video creation or already growing your audience, Edits helps you make standout videos faster, easier, and with more creativity.
Also Read: Instagram Blend: This invite-only feature is rewriting how you watch reels
Advertisement