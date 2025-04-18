Instagram Blend: This invite-only feature is rewriting how you watch reels

Instagram has rolled out its newest social experiment called the ‘Blend’, an invite-only feature that creates a personalized, shared ‘Reels feed’ between two or more users directly within their DMs.

After over a year of internal trials, Blend officially rolled out on Thursday. The feature lets users invite a friend into a shared, private space where Reels suggestions are tailored to both individuals’ viewing habits. Once the invite is accepted, the duo gets a custom Reels feed that updates in real time as they watch or exchange new videos.

How does Blend work?

Blends are integrated directly into your Instagram messages. To create one, simply send an invite in a private chat or within a group conversation. Once the recipient accepts, a shared Blend is automatically set up for that thread.

The Blend updates daily with fresh Reels, curated based on the activity of everyone in it. It also refreshes whenever a Reel is reshared within the chat.

Each Reel in the Blend is tagged with the name(s) of the person or people it was suggested for and recommendations only appear for users who have accepted the invite.

Every chat can have its own unique Blend, depending on who is in it. Whenever new content is added, the chat gets a notification letting everyone know the Blend has been updated.

A step-by-step guide on how to start a Blend on Instagram

1. Launch Instagram and go to your messages—this could be either a private chat or a group conversation.

2. In the top right corner of the chat, tap the new Blend icon.

3. You will see a preview explaining what the Blend includes. Tap ‘Invite’ to send the invitation.

4. Once one or more people accept the invite, the Blend will be created and start populating with shared Reels.

The Blend feature is now available worldwide. Whether you are an iOS user or an Android user, go try this today!