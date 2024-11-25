IIT Kanpur to set up advanced defence testing facilities for UAS and communications

IIT Kanpur Technopark is set to play a pivotal role in bolstering India’s defence capabilities with the establishment of cutting-edge testing infrastructure for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and communication systems.

The Technopark@IITK has entered into strategic partnerships with two key Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs): the UAS Testing Foundation and the Communication (Defence) Testing Foundation.

These partnerships aim to create advanced facilities that will focus on two crucial defence sectors, advancing both national security and technological innovation.

Advertisement

IIT Kanpur’s Technopark is making significant strides in bolstering India’s defence infrastructure with cutting-edge testing facilities for two vital sectors: Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Defence Communication Systems. This collaboration with specialized Special Purpose… pic.twitter.com/HACzilBE4G — IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) November 18, 2024

The UAS Testing Foundation is a collaborative effort involving major industry players, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), BEML, Yantra India Limited (YIL), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (GIL), and EndureAir Systems. Similarly, the Communication (Defence) Testing Foundation brings together HAL, BEL, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), and BEML.

Both consortiums, alongside IIT Kanpur Technopark and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), will work to establish these state-of-the-art facilities.

These developments come under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), a key initiative by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) designed to support India’s domestic defence sector. The scheme aims to provide accessible, high-quality testing facilities that address the pressing needs of India’s growing defence industry.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted the significance of this venture, noting that the new testing facilities will strengthen India’s defence infrastructure. “This collaboration is not only a step towards enhancing self-reliance in defence innovation but also a vital contribution to IIT Kanpur’s role in advancing both academic research and industrial growth in the sector,” he remarked.

The Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), launched by the Ministry of Defence, has been a driving force in the development of these testing hubs. The scheme is part of India’s broader efforts to build indigenous defence capabilities, with the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) identified as one of the focal points for such initiatives.

Col. Sanjay Singh, Chief General Manager of UPDIC, emphasized that the establishment of these advanced testing centres would not only address the resource-intensive nature of R&D in the defence industry but also set the stage for future certification capabilities.