Huawei and its subsidiaries and sister companies have really been doubling-down to mend and move forward amid sour relations between Huawei and the US. Huawei technologies’ beta version of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) 4.0, which was unveiled last week at the Huawei Developer Groups (HDG) event proves that. It has emerged as an alternative to Google’s Mobile/Play Services.

Huawei account services, in-app payment services, and advertising services all get a major boost in functionality. And there are shiny new software packages to get excited about as well, like smart learning services and dynamic label manager services, as well as a new Safety Detect security detection service, GSMArena reported on Sunday.

The new HMS 4.0 is apparently tweaked with new features and comes with major improvements to existing ones. The latter promises system integrity, application security, malicious URL and fake user detection. Definitely a nice and much-needed effort into improving the company’s stance and image with regard to privacy, the report added.

While Android can be classified as an “open source” Operating System, thanks to the existence of AOSP (Android Open Source Project), most users around the world have never really experienced AOSP in its purest sense.

Most smartphones sold across the world, except in certain regions like China, come by Android by Google, which is AOSP plus Google Mobile Services, according to XDA Developers.

