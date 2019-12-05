Huawei on Thursday launched its much-anticipated Huawei Watch GT2 in India. The company has been aggressively marketing the device that offers two weeks of battery life, Bluetooth calling and in-device music in the country in 42mm variant (with 1.2 inch AMOLED display) and 46mm variant (with 1.39 inch AMOLED display).

The Huawei Watch GT2 is launched in three categories—46mm Sport (Black) for Rs 15,990; 46mm (Leather) for Rs 17,990; and 46mm (Metal) for Rs 21,990.

The watch monitors users’ heart rate and will notify them when it is above 100bpm or below 50bpm for more than 10 minutes. The watch is also powered with sleep monitoring function.

“This versatile smartwatch Huawei Watch GT2 further underlines our focus on health and fitness and help our customers manage it better. The watch scientifically monitors heart rate, physical activities and sleep pattern with help of accurate positioning feature,” Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said in a statement.

The watch is equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chipset to improve battery life. There’s also a super AMOLED display with 3D glass screen. The chip essentially integrates an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit.

According to the company, the Huawei Watch GT2 can operate continuously for up to two weeks with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions turned on.

The smartwatch will be available across all platforms including Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma and other retail stores.

Prospective buyers can book the watch from December 12-18 and get a Huawei Freelace worth Rs 6,999 for free. However, they will be required to make the full payment for the watch at the time of booking the device.

