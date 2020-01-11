Canada’s Department of Justice said allegations made against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on December 1, 2018, would be considered a crime in Canada and should be extradited to the United States, according to the documents released on Friday.

“The department says as per the documents filed in British Columbia Supreme Court that the allegations meet the crucial extradition test of ‘double criminality,’ meaning if they had occurred in Canada they would be criminal under Canadian law,” reported Global News.

Huawei’s chief financial officer faces an extradition hearing in Vancouver that begins on January 20. The US government accuses Meng of lying to banks about violating Iran sanctions.

However, Meng’s lawyers maintain that she cannot be turned over to the United States, because in order for that to happen, her offense would have to meet a “double criminality” standards.

The five-day extradition hearing, beginning from January 20, will concentrate on the double criminality.

If the judge rules the test has not been met, Meng will be free to leave Canada, but she would still have to avoid the US authorities. If the judge finds existence of double criminality, the hearing will move to the next phase.

The second phase of the hearing is scheduled for June during which the Canada Border Services Agency, the RCMP and Federal Bureau of Investigation would conduct a criminal investigation at the airport.

Meng currently lives under partial house arrest after she was detained at her mansion in Vancouver, and denies allegations made by the US. She also accuses Canadian authorities of violating her rights during the arrest.

Her detention at the Vancouver airport has hampered Canada-China relations, as the latter demands her release. Just nine days later China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, whom it accuses of espionage.

(With input from agencies)