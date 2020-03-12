The world’s biggest gaming conference, Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), has been cancelled for this year due to international concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event, due to take place 9-11 June in Los Angeles, Convention Center and had been highly anticipated, ahead of Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X launches later this year.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the company said in a statement on.

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” the company added.

With the latest development, E3 joins a growing list of companies who have been cancelling or moving their events online.

Recently, Google announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020 and Facebook’s F8 as well as Microsoft’s MVP Summit have also been called off.

(With input from agencies)