Kerala leads in active COVID-19 cases as India logs 1,009 infections nationwide

Kerala has reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, with 430 detections as of Monday. According to data uploaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases, with 752 new cases confirmed.

Other states that have reported significant case numbers include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), and Karnataka (47).

Advertisement

To prevent mass hysteria regarding the infectious disease, the Health Ministry stated that the majority of reported cases exhibited only mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. It was also noted that respiratory illnesses are being continuously monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Advertisement

According to reports, the Omicron sub-variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 have been identified as the primary causes behind the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organization has classified these variants as ‘Variants Under Monitoring’ due to their higher transmissibility, though they are not associated with increased severity or mortality.

“While these new sub-variants spread more easily, we are not seeing a corresponding rise in severe cases or hospitalizations. Most patients recover at home with mild symptoms such as sore throat, fatigue, and low-grade fever,” said Dr. Rajesh Kumar, an infectious disease specialist at AIIMS Delhi, while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the number of cases. She assured that the city’s hospitals are well-equipped and fully prepared.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta added that the government has issued an advisory to hospitals and that the concerned departments are actively monitoring and managing the situation.