India COVID-19 active cases reach 3,758: Kerala logs highest at 1400, death toll rises to 28

COVID-19 active cases in India: The active cases of COVID-19 have risen to 3,758, with Kerala logging the most at 1,400, followed by Maharashtra at 485 and Delhi at 436, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health on Sunday. As of June 1, 2025, at 0800 hrs, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat stood at 320, in Karnataka 238, West Bengal 287, Tamil Nadu 199, and Uttar Pradesh 149.

Since Saturday, 362 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from across the country, with two deaths – one each in Kerala and Karnataka. With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in India since January 31 this year has reached 28.

Advertisement

The cases have risen sharply from 257 on May 22 to 3,758 on Sunday, June 1, 2025. As the COVID-19 cases spike, the health ministry is monitoring the situation and advises people not to worry, as most of the infections are mild.

Advertisement

However, patients with co-morbidities are vulnerable, and most of the deceased persons were suffering from underlying diseases.

A 60-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 in Delhi reportedly suffered from acute intestinal obstruction. Similarly, a 63-year-old man with comorbidities had tested positive for coronavirus and died at a Bengaluru hospital on May 29.

According to the ICMR, the current rise in COVID-19 cases is attributed to the Omicron subvariants. Four subvariants of Omicron — LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 — have been detected in the genome sequencing of the patients tested positive so far.