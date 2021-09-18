Clubhouse working on new way to invite friends to rooms

Popular audio chat app Clubhouse is reportedly working on a new way to invite people to audio rooms in its app.

According to screenshots shared by researcher Jane Manchum Wong, the invite feature, called “Waves”, is focused on the more casual, social side of Clubhouse, reports The Verge.

Waves would allow users to wave wave at friends with a button identical to the hand in Clubhouse’s logo to invite them to chat. If they reply, they automatically get added to an audio room so you can talk.

Clubhouse recently rolled out a spatial audio feature, which would give a new level of depth to the Clubhouse chats.

According to the company, spatial audio will give listeners a better feeling of hanging out with a group of other people live.

The feature, which works with all wired and wireless headphones, will “slowly” reach all new iOS users and will be the default experience.

Clubhouse struck a deal with TED to bring exclusive talks on its platform.

The deal lets TED sell ads and sponsorships for its conversations and Clubhouse will not take any share.

It’s still not clear if the chats will be available as podcasts or other on-demand recordings.