Nowadays almost every household has a printer of its own, but how many of the devices have ink in it? The answer would probably be in less numbers because usually household printers come with small cartridges that need to be replaced or refilled after few months of usage.

In order to provide a solution to such a problem Canon has come up with two super printers Pixma G1200 and Pixma G2200. These super tank printers cost for $150 (approx. Rs 10,703) and $160 (approx. Rs 11,416) respectively. Both the printers have similar features, except one, G2200 comes with a scanner.

These printers are perfect for home office environment and good enough for every now and then print outs.

Ink:

G1200 comes with four ink tanks, with a full refill of the four costing about $60 (approx. Rs 4,281). The user will get a starter kit of four bottles when in the box.

The company claims that the cartridges for Canon Pixma G1200 can do the work of up to 30 conventional ink cartridge sets, this simply means a user can get around 6,000 black and white and 7,000 prints. The feature makes the device much more cheaper than any other cartridge-based printers.

Cons:

It prints around 9 pages in one minute and that too at a resolution of up to 4800 x 1200dpi – although it does offer borderless printing. Its output paper can take 100 sheets like other printers.

Issues like clogging of heads and the soggy paper syndrome and others are some of the other issues user may face with the device.

(With input from agencies)